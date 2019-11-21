A 'Joker' sequel is reportedly in the works after the movie passed $1 billion, breaking the R-rated box-office record

Warner Bros. ‘Joker’

A “Joker” sequel is in the works with director Todd Phillips in talks to return as director, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday.

Phillips was also granted the rights to develop “at least one other DC story,” according to THR.

“Joker” hit $US1 billion at the global box office last week, becoming the first R-rated movie to do so.

Phillips hinted that a “Joker” sequel would “have to have some thematic resonance” in an interview with The Los Angeles Times last week.

You don’t get to $US1 billion at the global box office without Hollywood considering a sequel.

Star Joaquin Phoenix is likely to return to the title role, as Warner Bros. has sequel options in place for the actor, according to THR.

THR also reported that after “Joker’s” impressive $US96 million domestic opening weekend last month, Phillips proposed developing “a portfolio of DC characters’ origin stories” to Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich. He was granted the rights to develop “at least one other DC story,” THR said.

Warner Bros. did not immediately return a request for comment from Business Insider. The studio declined to comment to THR.

“Joker” is Warner Bros.’ fourth DC superhero movie to gross $US1 billion worldwide, following 2008’s “The Dark Knight,” 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises,” and last year’s “Aquaman.”

Phillips has urged that “Joker” was made without a sequel in mind, but he recently told The Los Angeles Times that if he were to make one, it would “have to have some thematic resonance.”

“It couldn’t just be this wild and crazy movie about the ‘Clown Prince of Crime,'” he told the Times. “It would have to have some thematic resonance in a similar way that [‘Joker’] does. Because I think that’s ultimately why the movie connected, it’s what’s going on underneath. So many movies are about the spark, and this is about the powder. If you could capture that again in a real way, that would be interesting.”

