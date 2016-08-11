Margot Robbie explains why all those Joker scenes were cut from 'Suicide Squad'

Much of the talk surrounding “Suicide Squad” centres on Jared Leto’s Joker.

Despite his menacing laugh in the trailers and promotional presence, Leto’s Joker isn’t actually featued much in the final film. The actor said many of his scenes were cut and told Variety there were enough scenes to piece together a standalone Joker movie — which DC is probably eyeing anyway.

Leto’s costar and the Joker’s love interest Margot Robbie said she thinks the filmmakers cut the scenes because they just shot “so much.”

“They probably realised that the emotional through-line of the story had to be the mission that we were on, and explaining the Enchantress’ position and all that kind of stuff. And the [Harley and Joker] backstory stuff — though it’s magic and some of the stuff we shot was insane — they are flashbacks and they’re meant to be snippets,” the actress who plays Harley Quinn told Tipsy Talk. “I think when we were filming, maybe we got too engrossed in the flashbacks… So there’s a lot, but it just didn’t make sense to confuse the present storyline to incorporate all that.”

Watch the full interview, over mimosas, with Robbie:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.