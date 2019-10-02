Joaquin Phoenix is brilliantly terrifying as a chilling outcast in 'Joker' and it will leave you feeling unsettled

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Joaquin Phoenix gives a performance worthy of an Oscar as a terrifying version of Batman’s greatest foe, the Joker.

Warning: There are mild spoilers below for “Joker.”

Joaquin Phoenix wows as a sad, chilling clown who won’t leave you laughing.

Phoenix’s take on the Joker is the most terrifying take on the character.

The film puts a spotlight on mental health awareness, but it goes down a dark “what-if” path for those who aren’t given the help they deserve. That connection between mental illness leading to villainy may send more of a dangerous message than a positive one.

If you’re looking for a comic comparison, you won’t find one other than a loose nod to “The Killing Joke’s” theme. This is a story original to screen and can be seen without knowing anything about the DC characters.

“Joker” is thought-provoking and tragic, unrelenting and unsettling.

Joaquin Phoenix plays a disturbed and mentally ill man named Arthur Fleck who isn’t just having a bad day. Every day is bad for him as he’s bullied and beaten for being different until he’s snaps and goes down a path to become a version of the iconic Batman villain.

The film takes place long before Bruce Wayne dons the famous cape and cowl. He’s just young Bruce here and his dad, Thomas Wayne, is running for mayor of the ever-decaying Gotham City.

You’re probably going to leave the film feeling uncomfortable, but you’ll also be wowed by Phoenix’s performance. He’s gunning for an Oscar nod as the Clown Prince of Crime and he may certainly get it.

Why you should see it: The Joker gets an origin story in a movie that received an eight-minute standing ovation back in August.



Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. In ‘Joker,’ the villain finally gets a name: Arthur Fleck.

I’ve been asking for a movie centered around the Joker for years. Why not? Batman has received seven live-action movies, with an eighth one on the way. We’ve seen that guy’s origin story plenty of times. What about his archenemy?

The Clown Prince of Crime notoriously doesn’t have an origin story. In the comics, he doesn’t even have a real name. Over the years, he’s gone by a number of aliases and he’s famous for telling a variety of stories about his parents, his upbringing, and even how he got those famous scars that are seen in some iterations of the character.

“The Hangover” director (yes, really) Todd Phillips does a great job not only in staying true to the above about the Joker, but in delivering a story that transcends the comic character. It’s dark. It’s chilling. It will unnverve you. If you’re still not sold, the movie is produced by Bradley Cooper and also features Robert De Niro in a much larger role than you would imagine.

The movie received an eight-minute standing ovation at its Venice premiere.

Do I need to watch other “Batman” films to understand this one?



No.

You’ll get more out of the film if you’re familiar with the DC universe, but it’s not a prerequisite to seeing the film. Like a one-off graphic novel, “Joker” stands on its own. The film may as well be about any regular joe named Arthur who had a very bad day or week and then turned sour grapes.

What’s hot: Joaquin Phoenix’s tragic and grisly performance, moments that will paralyse you in your seat, and a twist that will make DC fans enjoy this take on the character.

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Arthur’s story starts out sad before growing uncomfortably dark.

Let’s not beat around the bush. You’re coming to watch this for Phoenix. The actor, who lost more than 50 pounds for the film, loses himself in this role so much that you may find yourself concerned about Phoenix’s mental state. (For what it’s worth, Phoenix said the role made him go a bit mad.)

His Joker isn’t based on other versions of the character. He’s timid and has nervous tics. He finds power and confidence in violent acts. Unlike other iterations of the character, Phoenix dances throughout many scenes of the film in beautifully, quiet moments. That scene of him dancing down a set of steps in just about every trailer is a stand-out moment.

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. The Joker’s stair dance is beautiful, but haunting given the scene it follows.

Heath Ledger gave us a clever Joker that carried out villainous acts, but who made us laugh at times with his wit, charm, or movements. Phoenix’s Joker is no laughing matter. Fleck holds a mirror up to society, suggesting that anyone can become him. That’s terrifying.

It’s also incredibly depressing.

The film makes you think critically about mental illness and whether we’re doing enough for those who need help. Fleck is on seven different kinds of medication and was previously in a mental hospital. Now, he has checkups with a social worker and is told to journal. Some of the entries you get glimpses of are heartbreaking and harrowing:

“I want people to see me…” “I hope my death makes more sense than my life.” “The worst part about having a mental illness is people expect you to behave as if you don’t.”

Kudos to Phillips for finding a way to introduce the Joker’s maniacal laughter in a way that integrated seamlessly with his vision for the character.

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips talk on set of ‘Joker.’

Here, it’s not done to intimidate. Instead, Fleck says his uncontrollable and unnerving laughter are caused by a neurological condition that makes him laugh at inappropriate times. It can’t be helped and it often starts up at the most inconvenient of times like when he’s trying to perform a stand-up routine or take public transportation. As a result, he’s harassed. He’s bullied. And then things go terribly south.

There are several violent moments that catch you off guard in “Joker” so much that you may clasp your hand to your mouth in shock. I brought my DC-loving brother along with me to the film and he sat just like that for the last 20 or so minutes of the movie. We’re very in tune with everything DC and there were at least three moments during “Joker” where we turned to one another distressed. These were truly “WTF” moments.

The largest of these moments was an unexpected twist for Joker’s character you won’t see coming that will have fans buzzing about the Joker and Batman’s already interesting relationship.

Another one of the film’s highlights comes from how it wisely incorporates one of the villain’s characteristics into the film. Throughout his DC history, the Joker has always been an unreliable narrator, which is why it makes it all the more interesting to see a film from his point of view. You can tell that Phillips, who cowrote the film with Scott Silver, took that to heart. By its end, “Joker” will leave you wondering what parts of the movie you should even believe to be true. If you’re a big DC fan, that should undoubtedly excite you as you’re left pondering over several different possible origin stories for Fleck.

The answer itself doesn’t matter, because the Joker – a character who incites and thrives in chaos – can be anyone. It’s a scary thought, perhaps. But not one that’s new to the DC mythos.

Alan Moore’s Eisner-winning “The Killing Joke” from 1989 emphasises that it only takes “one bad day” for any normal man to go insane. The same rings true in Phillips’ “Joker,” it just holds more true today and that may leave a bad taste in some mouths.

DC Comics Phillips’ story shares a broad theme with Alan Moore’s ‘The Killing Joke.’ Otherwise, it delivers a very different take on the Batman villain that may as well exist in an alternate universe. It’s a story I’d love to see adapted into a graphic novel.

What’s not: Unfortunately, this may not be a film many want to see right now because of its parallels to real life. Also, we don’t need to see Batman’s origin story yet again on screen.

We see Batman’s parents die onscreen for the umpteenth time in a DC film and it’s pretty generic and unnecessary. Even if you’re not pretty familiar with comics, the death of Wayne’s parents getting gunned down in a dark alley after exiting a theatre is one that has been done over and over and over again like a broken record.

Warner Bros. How many times do I need to watch Bruce Wayne’s parents die? As many times as Warner Bros. deems necessary. Brett Cullen (above) plays Thomas Wayne in ‘Joker.’

On a grander scale, as much as I or many DC fans may enjoy “Joker,” now may not be the time for a movie about a sad, loner white male who becomes vengeful on the very society that has seemingly turned on him.

And as much as I appreciate the film’s message of thinking twice about how we treat others, its commentary on mental illness makes it look like it’s something to fear rather than treat.

Though we’re made to feel bad for Fleck at the film’s start, by its end, you know he’s an unstable sociopath. He’s someone people are scared of. It suggests those with mental illness could become susceptible to violence. “Joker” may receive some backlash over that.

Typically, I don’t have issues with movies that have violence in them. They’re works of fiction. They’re a form of escapism. Unfortunately, by the end of “Joker,” I couldn’t help but wonder how some may react after the film and whether or not it may incite people to copy what they see on screen at all. It’s not something you want to think about, but it was a thought I couldn’t shake and one that crossed my brother’s mind as we discussed the film afterwards.

Warner Bros. After watching ‘Joker,’ I don’t want to be near anyone in makeup like this.

If I see anyone walking around with the clown masks on from the film come Halloween, I’m probably going to be a bit unnerved because of what they stand for in the film. I think it’s something that will stay with a lot of people when they leave the film.

Overall: Joaquin Phoenix will leave you deeply unsettled in a movie that hits a little too close to home.

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. By the film’s end, you’ll be left wondering what else Joker can possibly do next.

If you’re a DC or Joaquin Phoenix fan, see this for his original take on Batman’s greatest foe. It’s a chilling take and one that will stay with you long after you leave the theatre. Don’t see this one by yourself. You’ll probably want to talk it through with someone.

Those who have difficulty watching violence may want to sit this one out.

Grade: A-

“Joker” is in theatres Friday. You can watch a trailer for it below.

