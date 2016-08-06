Here's the flashy car The Joker drives in 'Suicide Squad'

Ian Phillips
Suicide Squad JokerWarner Bros

Jared Leto’s playing the latest incarnation of the Joker in this weekend’s highly-anticipated “Suicide Squad.”

This one differs from the Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger iterations in many ways. In “Suicide Squad,” he’s a tattooed gangster dating Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). But the one thing that really stands out is his fast, flashy pink car. 

The Joker and Harley ride it around Midway City:

Suicide Squad Joker CarWarner Bros

Batman even hops on top of it at one point.

Suicide Squad Joker CarWarner Bros

The unique looking car isn’t a purple Lamborghini as the Jared Leto-starring Skrillex song may have you think. It was made special for the film. 

Nope. The custom car dubbed the “Vaydor” was designed by Matt MacEntegart. The car, which he built in his Florida shop, is a kit car with “a fibreglass body that is placed over an Infiniti G35 frame,” according to an interview MacEntagart did with Fox 13.

He starts off with a mere frame of an older car:

Joker Car Local NewsFOX 13 via YouTube

A lot of pieces need to come together:

Suicide Squad Joker Car NewsFOX 13 via YouTube

And after a few months of work and a paint job, it was ready for The Joker to take for a spin:

The Joker Car Suicide SquadFOX 13 via YouTube

You can see the car in action in “Suicide Squad,” which is now playing in theatres.

Check out MacEntegart’s full interview below:

NOW WATCH: A YouTuber made a Captain America shield that really works

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.