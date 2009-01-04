Joke For Sale On eBay For $370

They say laughter is the best medicine, so we can’t blame those of you depressed about the recession from seeking out something to make you laugh. But spending $370 for an unspecified joke on eBay in this economy? Well, that’s just silly.



Gothamist: Onion writer John Harris is trying to sell an unspecified joke on eBay because he “can’t find a contextual home” for it. The punchline is that bids have already soared to $370, despite his self-effacing sales pitch: “To be fair, it’s less of a joke and more of a dated, Capote-esque cocktail party bon mot, but decidedly more feeble. The best one can reasonably expect from this item is a self-satisfied chuckle, such as can be observed issuing from someone wearing a turtleneck while reading the Harper’s Index. If that didn’t make you barf, please continue reading. The item in question will be clearly hand-printed on a 3×5 index card and mailed to the winning bidder upon receipt of payment. It has never been used, and the buyer assumes all responsibility for any consequences that might stem from sharing this joke, including the dissolution of friendships and romantic relationships due to loss of respect.”

