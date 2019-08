Hillary Clinton made a visit at an annual New York press dinner and was joined by NY Mayor Bill de Blasio and Leslie Odom Jr. from “Hamilton”. The trio performed a joke regarding CP time that some are calling racist.

Produced by Jacqui Frank



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.