Teen Billionaire Jokes About Killing Obama On Social Media

A young billionaire and his friend were so upset about President Obama’s reelection they joked about assassinating the president.



And then they took those jokes to Instagram. Of course, threatening the president, even in jest, is often investigated as a crime by the Secret Service.

Peter Brant II, son of publishing hotshot Peter Brant and model Stephanie Seymour, and his friend Andrew Warren (who describes himself as “NYC/Hamptons”), have come under fire from sites like Jezebel and The Huffington Post for their macabre exchange.

While Brant hasn’t addressed the controversy, Warren took to Twitter to bash his critics.

