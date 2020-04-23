JoJo Siwa fans are shocked after she ditched her famous ponytail and bow to show her natural waves

Amy Sussman/Invision/AP JoJo Siwa is known for her vibrant clothes and signature ponytail and bow.

On Monday, YouTuber JoJo Siwa filmed a video of herself wearing her hair in natural waves instead of a ponytail and giant bow.

She also ditched her usual sparkly clothes for a black T-shirt.

It was part of a TikTok challenge, as she told her followers she’d do “whatever the top comment says” if she hit 19 million followers in 24 hours.

Though she hasn’t yet achieved that goal at the time of writing, she did get more than 190,000 likes on a comment that said: “dress normal for a day.”

YouTuber JoJo Siwa is known for rocking vibrant clothes, a long ponytail, and giant hair bows at all times. But on Tuesday, she ditched all three as part of a TikTok challenge.

It all started Monday, when the 16-year-old posted a video of herself dancing on TikTok. Across the video, she wrote that she’d do “whatever the top comment says” so long as she hit 19 million followers on the platform within 24 hours.

Though she doesn’t appear to have hit that number just yet – she has 18.8 million followers at the time of writing – she still followed through with her promise. On Tuesday, she shared a video in which she responds to a comment that says “dress normal for a day,” which has received more than 190,000 likes at the time of writing.

The multihyphenate star begins her video by wearing a variety of extravagant outfits, including a bedazzled rainbow jumpsuit and a jacket covered in plush bears. At the end of the clip, she changes into a more standard black T-shirt. She also ditches her signature ponytail for her natural waves.

Fans can’t get over JoJo Siwa’s natural hairstyle

In the comments section of her TikTok video, people praised Siwa’s transformation. One person even called the video a “historic moment,” as the YouTuber wasn’t wearing her hair in an updo style like she usually does.

“Omg this is a whole other JoJo and I love it,” one person wrote.

“Can we just take a minute and talk about how much that kind of hairstyle suits her?” another person said.

JoJo Siwa/TikTok JoJo Siwa wore this look as part of a TikTok challenge.

Fellow YouTubers and influencers also sent positive messages to Siwa.

“YAAAASSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!” YouTuber Rachel Ballinger wrote. “LET THAT BEAUTIFUL HAIR FLOW!!! (But only if that’s what you want to do. No pressure)”

Isabella Avila, who goes by OnlyJayus online, added: “OK but your hair is so pretty down.”

This isn’t the first time Siwa has gone without her signature hairstyle

Back in August 2018, Siwa collaborated with her friend and fellow YouTuber Colleen Ballinger. In their YouTube video, Ballinger gave Siwa a makeover that included curled hair, pink lipstick, and matching eye shadow.

Representatives for JoJo Siwa did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

