JoJo Siwa says her Tesla was egged months after trolls reportedly ‘swatted’ her during a livestream

JoJo Siwa said in an Instagram story that someone egged her car.

She showed followers her personalized Telsa that appeared to be covered in yolk and egg shells.

Siwa said she was swatted during a livestream earlier this year.

JoJo Siwa, the 18-year-old pop star and internet personality who has faced online hate after coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community, said on Instagram that her car was egged.

The former “Dance Moms” star showed her 10.9 million followers in an Instagram story on Thursday that her customized Telsa, which is covered in pictures of her face, appeared to have been hit with egg yolk and eggshells.

“Was about to head to work for the day and, look at this,” she said, as her mother looked on in the background. “Look at that!”

Laughing, she said: “Nice one people! Somebody egged my car last night!”

Siwa captioned the video with, “Appreciate it.”

Siwa’s representatives did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Siwa, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community at the start of 2021, has been targeted by trolls and anti-gay critics.

She said in an Instagram live that during her coming out livestream, she was “swatted,” which is when the police are called on an innocent person to get them into trouble or scare them. The caller falsely claims that the swatting victim is a hostile criminal in order to get a police presence at their property. Swatting has been illegal in LA since 2015, but it continues to be faced by internet personalities, particularly streamers on platforms like Twitch.