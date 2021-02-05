JoJo Siwa has confirmed she has a girlfriend, who gave her the confidence to come out publicly

YouTuber and musician JoJo Siwa has confirmed she has a girlfriend.

The 17-year-old star opened up about her relationship on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

She said her girlfriend was “super encouraging” when she decided to come out.

JoJo Siwa has confirmed that she has a girlfriend, who she told Jimmy Fallon is “the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world.”

The 17-year-old YouTube star and musician came out as part of the LGBTQ community during an Instagram Live in January, shortly after she sparked rumours about her sexuality with a TikTok where she danced with members of the influencer collective, the Pride House.

She ramped up the speculation further with another two TikToks â€” one where she danced to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” and another where she danced with a girl, who many thought might be her girlfriend. She then tweeted a photo of her wearing a “best gay cousin ever” shirt.

Siwa appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday night, where she said she was happy she had now shown the world “the last little piece of me they haven’t seen yet.”

“I was doing TikTok with the people in the Pride House… and I’m like, ‘I think this TikTok is going to out me,'” Siwa said. “I don’t really mind, it is true. I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world. It’s not something I’m ashamed of, I just haven’t shown the internet yet.”

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!????❤️???? (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

She said her friends and family all knew about her sexuality already, but it was her girlfriend who had encouraged her to post the photo and come out publicly.

“She was super encouraging, she was like, ‘Do it!’ I was like, ‘Alright,’ and I did it,” she said, despite telling her publicist 10 minutes before she wasn’t going to confirm it yet.

Fallon asked if she put her phone down afterwards because of the conversation it was going to start â€” both good and bad. Siwa said coming out can be “a very scary thing” because there are so many people who aren’t going to be supportive.

“I say, even if there’s a million people that don’t accept it, there’s a hundred million that do,” she said. “So always keep that in mind. But also, I don’t want it to be such a big thing. Like, what am I going to do? Have a coming out party? No, it’s just who I am.”

She said she then told her girlfriend that coming out had been “risky,” and there was a chance she could have “lost everything.”

“If I lost everything that I’ve created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love I don’t want it, that’s not what,” she said. “If I can’t love who I want to love, that’s one of the most important things to me.”

Watch the full interview below.

