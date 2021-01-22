JoJo Siwa's fans are cautioning not to label the star's sexuality amid coming out speculation

Amy Sussman/Invision/AP JoJo Siwa.

JoJo Siwa appeared in two TikTok videos on Wednesday that sparked rumours she was coming out.

Siwa has yet to explicitly confirm whether she was coming out in the videos.

Online, fans are reminding others to not label the pop star’s sexuality until she does so herself.

JoJo Siwa trended on social media on Wednesday night after two TikTok videos featuring the star sparked speculation that she was coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community. Amid the chatter, fans reminded others on social media not to label Siwa’s sexuality until she made the decision to do so herself.

Siwa, 17, posted a video on her personal TikTok account on Wednesday in which she lip-syncs to Lady Gaga’s seminal self-acceptance anthem “Born This Way,” including the lyrics, “No matter gay, straight or bi, lesbian transgender life / I’m on the right track baby, I was born to survive.” In the video, she wears one of her own hoodies along with a bow with rainbows printed on it.

Earlier in the day, she had appeared in a TikTok video posted on @kentboyd’s account along with several stars from Disney Channel’s Teen Beach Movie. In the video, captioned with the hashtag #pridehousela, the group lip-syncs and dances to Paramore’s “Ain’t It Fun.” Siwa lip-syncs to the lyric “baby now you’re one of us.”

“Born This Way” has been heralded as an LGBTQ anthem since Lady Gaga released it in 2012, and Siwa’s use of the song, in addition to the #pridehousela hashtag in the video she appeared in earlier in the day, led to chatter online speculating that the teen pop star was coming out. It’s worth noting, however, that Siwa has publicly asked Gaga to collaborate in the past.

On TikTok, other influencers including James Charles and Bretman Rock expressed their support in the comments of Siwa’s video, with TikTok users saying that they were proud of her. Other’s hazarded the possibility that it was “just a normal video” or that Siwa was showing support for Lady Gaga following her inauguration performance.



“This feels like a big deal if it is what I think it is,” journalist Yashar Ali said in a tweet with over 14,000 likes, sharing Siwa’s “Born This Way” video. “JoJo Siwa is hugely popular with kids. And as someone just pointed out, if it is what I think it is, she’s doing it at the height of her fame when she’s selling out arenas.”

Siwa herself has yet to comment publicly on any of the speculation, and her representatives did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment. Siwa retweeted one tweet from social media strategist Anastasia Golovashkina that included the pride flag emoji and the caption, “@itsjojosiwa is on the right track, she was born this way.”

Siwa’s account also liked a reply to Ali’s tweet from internet personality Casey Neistat, who said, “I’m a huge fan. I’ve gotten to know her personally a little and she seems to be a wonderfully genuine person.”



Amid the outpouring of support, others are reminding each other not to label Siwa’s identity before she explicitly comes out on her own, Metro UK reported.

the entire tl is just ‘JOJO SIWA CAME OUT???’ just a reminder to not label her unless she does herself :) /nm — jun?? (@pogayn) January 21, 2021

ok ik there’s a lot of speculation going around rn about jojo siwa possibly coming out bc of this vid and the one w the teen beach movie cast which is very exciting but just a reminder not to label her as anything until she confirms her sexuality :) pic.twitter.com/0SBPaFpOaZ — jordyn ????ミ☆ (@bIairanderson) January 21, 2021

Other commenters on TikTok also cautioned others of “jumping to conclusions” or saying that Siwa could be showing her support for the community rather than coming out.

Regardless of whether or not there was a deeper meaning to Siwa’s videos, one thing is clear: the support for her online is abundant.

