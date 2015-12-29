Charity workers spread Christmas cheer by handing out joints to the homeless

Denver area charity workers helped spread Christmas cheer last week by handing out joints to the homeless.

Cannabis Can, a Denver non-profit, wanted to help spread awareness and raise money for the city’s homeless population. So they held a pot drive giveaway.

While marijuana is legal in Colorado, it is illegal to smoke it in public.

“I said a merry Christmas and a puff puff,” one woman said. “Even the homeless get high, but if we can support them in any way, let’s support them. Why not?”

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Ben Nigh

