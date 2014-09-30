An FBI Tip Off Led To Police Charging A Melbourne Man With Terror Funding In Today’s Joint Counter-Terror Raids

Police have arrested a 23-year-old Melbourne man they claim provided $12,000 to support a US citizen fighting in Syria.

The arrest was made following a tip off from the FBI as part of an eight-month long investigation entitled Operation Hohensalzburg.

“A 23-year-old man from Seabrook will be charged with intentionally making funds available to a terrorist organisation,” AFP Assistant Commissioner Neil Gaughan said.

“There was a large amount of electronic evidence seized during the search warrants and that will be analysed by our investigators in the coming months to get more evidence in relation to the commission of this offence,” he added.

The arrest was made during a joint counter-terrorism operation carried out in the early hours of Tuesday morning involving Victoria Police and Australian Federal Police (AFP), with raids across five Melbourne suburbs.

Police said they decided to act today because they were concerned the man was in the process of attempting to transfer further funds.

More than 100 Victorian and Federal Police were involved in the raids, executing seven search warrants across the suburbs of Kealba, Broadmeadows, Seabrook, Flemington and Meadow Heights.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Graham Ashton said the operation was not related to last week’s Endeavour Hills incident.

“This operational activity is not in response to a threat to public safety nor is it related to last week’s incident at Endeavour Hills,” he said.

These raids follow Australia’s largest counter-terrorism operation, which was carried out across Sydney and Brisbane suburbs two weeks ago.

Last week Police in Melbourne shot dead a teen who stabbed two officers and was reportedly making threats toward Prime Minister, Tony Abbott.

MPs at Parliament House have been asked to “keep their blinds closed so as not to present a line of sight”, in light of recent terrorist threats.

Business Insider has a wrap-up of Australia’s terrorism threats and changes to national security.

