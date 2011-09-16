The Military's Joint High Speed Vessel Makes Its Debut

Photo: wikipedia commons

The Joint High Speed Vessel (JHSV) Spearhead successfully launched in Mobile Bay this week in preparation for its Saturday christening.According to the Military Times, the launch called for the ship to be moved from where it was built to a floating drydock, towed into deep water, the dock submerged, and the vessel pulled by tugs back to shore.



The ship is now undergoing its final trimming out for Saturday’s ceremony.

The Spearhead is the first of a 10-ship order from Austal USA, and and will be manned by civilian crews of 21 mariners.

The JHSV can transport Army and Marine company-sized units of up to 190 people with vehicles, or be reconfigured to carry a full infantry battalion, which is four to six full companies.

Complete with a helicopter flight-deck, a drive-on load ramp, and a 15-foot draft, the design is very similar to the Hawaii Superferry

The catamaran design displaces 2,300 tons, is 338-feet long, 93 feet wide, and can hit speeds up to 52mph.

Cost: $204.5 million each.

