Join Us At Make Mine A Million (M3 1000) In Denver

On Monday, April 4, 2011, please join Small Business Trends at the Make Mine a Million – M3 1000 Conference. The day promises to be a combination of educational sessions, inspiring keynotes, along with the opportunity for 250 women business owners to “pitch” their businesses.



Pitch sessions

Ready to be one of the 250 women to pitch and compete for prizes at the next M3 1000 event? Meet the criteria and pitch your business for a chance to “make yours a million.” That phrase stands for getting your small business to the $1 Million per year mark.

This event is designed for businesses with current revenues between $85,000 – $700,000, that are ready to grow your business to a million dollars within the next 18-36 months.

Note: you can also attend without pitching your business.

Educational sessions

In addition to pitch opportunities, this event also includes speakers and breakout educational sessions. Lisa Price, Founder and CEO of Carol’s Daughter, the maker of natural haircare products, will deliver a keynote.

American Express OPEN, our long time sponsor, has asked me to attend to cover the action at the event, and also to share some of my knowledge about using social media to grow a business. I will be holding 4 breakout sessions on how to develop expert status and promote your business using social media such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and others.

This kind of event can be inspiring to women business owners committed to growing their businesses. The $1 Million mark in annual revenues continues to be a kind of glass ceiling for many women business owners. Their businesses grow but may stall before they reach 7 figures in annaual revenues. That’s why education and inspiration are so critical.

If you attend, please stop by and say “hello.” I always love to hear from you and meet when I’m travelling to other cities. Register here.

From Small Business TrendsJoin Us at Make Mine a Million (M3 1000) In Denver

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.