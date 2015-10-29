Join Publicis Groupe CEO Maurice Lévy at IGNITION 2015

As chief executive of a nearly 90-year-old advertising and media conglomerate — currently the third largest in the world — Maurice Lévy has seen it all.

Since his time as IT director of Publicis Groupe beginning in 1971 to his current role as company CEO (since 1987), Lévy has managed to adapt to and embrace a whirlwind of change during advertising’s most accelerated growth spurt, and on Tuesday, December 8, he’ll be on-hand to discuss its future at IGNITION: The Future of Digital.

Lévy’s Publicis Groupe is back on the upswing with high expectations after its $US3.7 billion cash acquisition of U.S.-based Sapient, whose clients include Coca-Cola, Target, and Unilever, along with investments made in South Africa-based Epic Communications (which names Samsung, DHL, and Old Mutual as clients), and French agency Monkees (which carries Mazda, Lipton, Bose, and Asics, among others.)

Learn how one of the single most influential figures in advertising brought print and television into the brave new world of digital, and why he still believes in the power of a handwritten note by joining hundreds of other industry professionals at Business Insider’s flagship annual event.

