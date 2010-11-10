Join "Pipeline" And Get Special Deals For Business Insider Members

If you’re like us, you’ve been eagerly watching the growth of the many “daily deals” companies, hoping that lots of stuff will come along that you’ll want to buy. And then you’ve been disappointed to see that most of these deals seemed designed for 18-year-olds.



Where are the deals for business executives, you wonder? Where can you find stuff YOU want to buy?

Well, happily, the answer is now Business Insider.

Later this week, we’re going to start offering Business Insider members our own daily deals, which we’ve negotiated with our readers in mind.

What kind of deals will Pipeline offer? Subscriptions to business services, high-end business clothes, event tickets, you name it.

How can you get in on these deals? Just click here to join and we’ll let you know by email every time we launch one.

We hope you enjoy Pipeline. Let us know what you think by email.

