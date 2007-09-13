Join Our Community Twitter Room!

We’ve begun revamping our Community Twitter room, with the tweets now organised in chronological order as well as by member (thanks to Twitter investor and user Fred Wilson for the suggestion). We’ve also created an RSS feed for those who absolutely, positively want to know what everyone in the community is up to right now.



If you want to join the Community (please do!), please send your Twitter handle to [email protected], and we’ll sign you right up. Don’t have a Twitter handle? Then just visit Twitter.com and grab one!

You can also follow some of our headlines and news by following our own Twitter feed, “alleyinsider”. And we each have individual feeds as well, although some of us are more into the swing than others.

