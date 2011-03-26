These Airlines Will Give You Free Miles For Signing Up With Netflix

It’s rare to run into someone these days who doesn’t have Netflix, especially now that their Instant Streaming isn’t all movies like Logan’s Run and Cruel Intentions 2, but new sign-ups stand to benefit nicely from airlines who’ve partnered with Netflix to offer miles.



Here are three airlines with whom you’ll get closer to the skies just by watching TV:

Delta SkyMiles: Delta just got down with the Netflix-for-miles idea recently, and it’s a pretty good deal. New sign-ups can earn 1,500 SkyMiles, no matter which plan you pick. Just be sure to have your SkyMiles number ready, and a list of what you’d like to add to your queue first. You can sign up for the Delta promotion HERE.

United Mileage Plus: United offers the most miles, and even more if you’ve got their credit card. Here’s the dealio—sign up and score 2,000 Mileage Plus miles after your first month. If you’re paying for Netflix with your Mileage Plus Visa, then it jumps up to 4,000 miles. Not bad, and even better if you live in Chicago with all the United routes. Sign up for the United promotion HERE.

American AAdvantage: This is very similar to the Delta deal, except that American has been doing it for longer. Netflix should give AA a big sloppy kiss for bringing so many people over. Currently AA is offering 1,500 miles for new sign-ups. Find more info and sign up for it HERE.

