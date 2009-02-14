The Perfect Valentine's Day Gift

Well, boys, Valentine’s Day is tomorrow. Roses do smell nice, but in a week they’ll be dead. And the money you spent will have evaporated like the scent of those flowers in the air.

So in addition to roses, give a gift that will keep on giving: the ability to buy expensive clothes at up to 70% off. (Another plus: If you have one of those old-fashioned relationships in which you pay for everthing, it might even save YOU some money.)

How to accomplish this? Just sign your Valentine up as a member of Gilt Groupe.

Every day Gilt runs a members-only sale of some fabulous clothes that they’re selling at a humongous discount. Jeans, suits, bags, dresses…you name it. They even have men’s stuff.

Gilt has been kind enough to sponsor SAI and offer special memberships to SAI readers. The memberships are free, but you need this invitation to get one. (And, no, we’re not sending you this Valentine’s Day reminder out of the goodness of our hearts. If you DO sign up, Gilt will pay us a member-recruitment fee. So let us be the first to thank you!)

Note: Gilt is an SAI sponsor. If you become a member, Gilt will express its gratitude by paying us a member-recruitment fee. This will help us be able to keep bringing you SAI! (So thank you for considering it.) If you’re curious about Gilt-the-company, you can read SAI’s editorial posts about it here.



