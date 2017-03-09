This man dropped out of college twice and now directs MIT's Media Lab -- here's how he did it

Joi Ito, co-author of Whiplash: How to Survive Our Faster Future, became a focus of attention after he was selected to lead MIT’s high-profile Media Lab despite being a two-time college dropout.
In this interview with Business Insider, Ito offers his perspective and advice on how to learn most effectively in the modern era — both for students and parents.
