Arkansas GOP Official Resigns After Making Comment About Hillary Clinton Getting 'Shot'

The Arkansas Republican Party official who made headlines after saying Hillary Clinton would “probably get shot at the state line” if she campaigned for president in the state has resigned.

“Moments ago I received the resignation of Johnny Rhoda as 2nd District Republican Chairman,” the state’s GOP chairman, Doyle Webb, said in a statement Wednesday.

Webb said Rhoda was “apologetic” for his comments, which were made in an interview with U.S. News.

On Tuesday, Rhoda told Business Insider the remark was “taken way out of context” — an argument the U.S. News reporter rejected. According to Webb, Rhoda resigned in order to avoid becoming a “distraction” for the party.

“He was apologetic for the statements he made to media yesterday and although he feels he was taken out of context, he knows that his statements have created an unnecessary distraction from the important issues before the State today. Johnny has been active in this Party for decades and all members of the Republican Party sincerely thank him for his service. I have accepted his resignation which is effective immediately,” said Webb.

Tim Griffin, who represents Arkansas’ 2nd Congressional District, also released a statement praising Rhoda’s decision to resign.

“Mr. Rhoda’s decision to resign from his position with the Arkansas Republican Party is the right one for him, the Party and Arkansas,” said Griffin.

