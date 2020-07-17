Johnson & Johnson's latest numbers find consumers have given up on skin care but not Listerine, as the pandemic stretches on

HUMBERT/BSIP/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

In its Thursday earnings results, Johnson & Johnson said that sales of Tylenol, Zarbee’s Naturals, and Listerine mouthwash have spiked in the time of coronavirus.

Based on the company’s results, consumers are especially keen to purchase over-the-counter medications and oral care products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, shoppers are eschewing skincare and beauty products as more and more people remain isolated at home.

Johnson & Johnson’s Thursday earnings results give a clear picture of the products that consumers are most keen to stock up on during the coronavirus pandemic.

The medical and consumer goods company racked up $US18.3 billion in sales over its second quarter, seeing a 10.8% year over year decline in sales. In its earnings statement, Johnson & Johnson said that this drop was “primarily driven by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Our second quarter results reflect the impact of COVID-19 and the enduring strength of our Pharmaceutical business, where we saw continued growth even in this environment,” Johnson & Johsnon CEO and chairman Alex Gorsky said in a statement.

The brand’s consumer health category declined by 3.4% in terms of worldwide sales, due to the pandemic’s negative hit to skin and beauty products, as well as women’s health care products and baby care products. But it wasn’t all bad news for the category. The earnings results also revealed that over-the-counter medications and oral care products like Tylenol, Listerine mouthwash, Zarbee’s Naturals have soared during the pandemic. Zarbee’s Naturals makes vitamins and immune support products.

Johnson & Johnson also saw its worldwide pharmaceutical sales bolstered, with growth of 3.9%. The company credited immunosuppressive drug Stelara, anti-cancer drug Darzalex, plaque psoriasis drug Tremfya, and a range of other medications with driving those sales. But medical device sales overall plummeted 32.5%. The coronavirus pandemic threw the medical world into chaos as hospitals and clinics postponed elective procedures.

In addition to being one of the many brands with sales affected by the pandemic, Johnson & Johnson is also one of a number of contenders in the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are bringing together our best minds, our global footprint and our sophisticated supply chain technology to deliver on our commitment to provide the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use, globally,” Gorsky said. “We know the need is urgent, and every day we commit to doing our part to find a solution for the global good.”

