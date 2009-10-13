Johnson & Johnson Beats Estimates By Slashing Research Spending

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) beat analyst estimats for third quarter earnings by seven cents per share, reporting EPS of $1.20. Guidance was raised to $4.54 – $4.59 from $4.45 – $4.55.



Sales fell year over year, with their U.S. domestic business particularly weak. On a segment basis, the company’s pharmaceuticals and consumer sales both fell, yet medical devices and diagnostics rose 2.3%.

Overall, the company eked out year over year EPS growth mostly due to about $250 million less in research expense plus other cost control.

JNJ 3Q09 Earnings



