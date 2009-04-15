Johnson Controls-Saft To Build Batteries For Ford Hybrids In Michigan

Johnson Controls-Saft (JCI) will renovate a factory in Holland, Michigan, which it will use to build batteries for hybrid cars from Ford (F), BMW, and Azure Dynamics.



The cost of the renovation is expected to be $220 million, but Michigan is giving Johnson-Saft $148.5 million in tax credits and incentives, so the real cost for the company should only be $71.4 million. The plant is expected to produce 500 new jobs in Michigan. Johnson Controls-Saft currently makes batteries in France.

For those keeping score at home: General Motors gets the batteries for its Volt from LG in South Korea, Chrysler announced that it will get batteries from A123 Systems in Massachusetts.

