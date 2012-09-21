Johnson & Johnson's Chairman Just Picked Up A Sick NYC Apartment For $13.6 Million

Meredith Galante
william weldon johnson and johsnon buys millenium tower apt for $13.6 million

Photo: Marilyn Korn Real Estate

William Weldon, the chairman of Johnson & Johnson, seems to have bought a $13.6 million, three-bedroom apartment in the Millennium Tower on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, according to The Real Deal.Weldon, who was also the company’s CEO until stepping down earlier this year, reportedly closed the deal on the 2,948-square-foot apartment, that was originally listed for $15 million, on September 6.

The apartment was sold by Moshe Meidar, a founder of MAG Industrial Automation Systems.

Floor-to-ceiling thermal windows were recently installed in every room.

The home has energy-efficient heating installed in the floors.

It has 2.5 modern bathrooms.

And attached to the master bedroom is an office.

The apartment has views of Central Park, Midtown, and the Hudson River.

The apartment was formerly a four-bedroom unit.

