Johnson & Johnson quietly halted production of its COVID-19 vaccines: NYT

Johnson & Johnson shut down production of its COVID-19 vaccines in late 2021, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The Times reported that the company shut down the only plant making usable vaccine batches in the Netherlands late last year.

Johnson & Johnson has reportedly been using the facility to develop an experimental vaccine that’s unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The halt is temporary and production is expected to start back up after a few months, according to the Times report.

Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

A spokesman for the company told the Times that Johnson & Johnson was”focused on ensuring our vaccine is available where people are in need,” according to the report.

