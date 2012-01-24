Johnson & Johnson Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations Driven By New Drugs

Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson said net sales grew 3.9% to $16.25 billion, which was right in line with expectations.



EPS came in at $1.13, beating expectations of $1.09.

“We delivered solid results for 2011, built on the strong growth of our recently launched pharmaceutical products, and continued the steady momentum of new product approvals across all our businesses,” said CEO William C. Weldon. “Our talented people are focused on bringing meaningful innovations to patients and customers to address significant unmet needs, positioning us well to deliver sustainable leadership and profitable growth in health care.”

Worldwide pharmaceutical sales grew 6.7% to $6.09 billion. New drugs Stelara, Zytiga, and Invega posted strong gains.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.