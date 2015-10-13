Johnson & Johnson is buying $10 billion worth of itself

Johnson & Johnson is set to report third-quarter earnings results on Tuesday morning.
Ahead of the release, the company announced a $US10 billion share buyback program. It said it will finance the repuchases by issuing debt.
Its stock is down 8% year-to-date., and 5% over the past 12 months.
Analysts estimate that J&J will post adjusted earnings per share of $US1.45 on revenues of $US17.45 billion, according to Bloomberg.
More to come …
NOW WATCH: The CEO who raised the price of a life-saving pill 5,000% is doubling down
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.