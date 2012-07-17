Johnson & Johnson: Inside The $188 Billion Company That Sells More Than Band-Aids And Shampoo

Eric Platt, Max Nisen
Johnson & Johnson

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider

Johnson & Johnson is one of the largest healthcare companies in the world.It racks up a staggering $123,600 in sales per minute across the globe.

Tomorrow, Johnson will report second quarter results.  Wall Street analysts expect it to post earnings per share of $1.29 on revenue of $16.7 billion.

But the company doesn’t just sell Band-Aids and Listerine.

Business Insider took a deep dive into the company’s 10-K, recent analyst commentary, and news surrounding the firm.

