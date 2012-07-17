Johnson & Johnson: Inside The $188 Billion Company That Sells More Than Band-Aids And Shampoo

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider
Johnson & Johnson is one of the largest healthcare companies in the world.It racks up a staggering $123,600 in sales per minute across the globe.
Tomorrow, Johnson will report second quarter results. Wall Street analysts expect it to post earnings per share of $1.29 on revenue of $16.7 billion.
But the company doesn’t just sell Band-Aids and Listerine.
Business Insider took a deep dive into the company’s 10-K, recent analyst commentary, and news surrounding the firm.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.