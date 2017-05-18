The world's largest drugmaker thinks it has 11 billion-dollar drugs in the pipeline -- here's what they treat

Johnson & Johnson just listed out the drugs it plans to file for approval over the next few years that could be “blockbusters.”
These are drugs that haven’t been approved yet, but by 2021, they could be making more than $US1 billion in annual sales each.
Right now, the world’s largest drugmaker is known for its immunology drugs like Remicade, which made $US4.8 billion in sales in 2016 and Stelara, as well as the bloodthinner Xarelto, which made $US2.2 billion in sales in 2016.
Here’s the list of drugs J&J plans to file for approval over the next four years that could hit that blockbuster threshold, including cancer and depression treatments:
- guselkumab – psoriasis (Filed for approval in 2016)
- sirukumab – rheumatoid arthritis (Filed for approval in 2016)
- apalutamide – pre-metastatic prostate cancer
- esketamine – treatment-resistant depression
- talacotuzumab – acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood cancer
- erdafitinib – solid tumours
- niraparib – prostate cancer
- imetelstat – myelofibrosis, a bone marrow disorder
- pimodivir – influenza A
- lumicitabine – respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection
- JNJ-7922 – adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder
