Johnny Weir's Super Bowl Outfit Is Incredible

Former Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir is back from Sochi and has now taken his role as NBC commentator to the Super Bowl where he is once again alongside Tara Lipinski and stunning viewers with his outfit.

Weir’s football-themed outfit is simply amazing.

In addition to the football hat (which matches Lipinski’s football hair clip) and sparkling pads, Weir completed the outfit with sparkly “eye black.”

