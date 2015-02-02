Johnny Weir's Super Bowl Outfit Is Incredible

Cork Gaines

Former Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir is back from Sochi and has now taken his role as NBC commentator to the Super Bowl where he is once again alongside Tara Lipinski and stunning viewers with his outfit.

Weir’s football-themed outfit is simply amazing.

Johnny Weir and Tara LipinskiNBC Sports

In addition to the football hat (which matches Lipinski’s football hair clip) and sparkling pads, Weir completed the outfit with sparkly “eye black.”

