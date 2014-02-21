NBC's Johnny Weir And Tara Lipinski Brought 22 Pairs Of Shoes And 10 Pounds Of Jewelry To Sochi

NBC commentator Johnny Weir has undoubtedly been one of the biggest stars of the Sochi Olympics, in large part because of his spectacular wardrobe and now we know a little bit more about what he brought to Russia.

Weir and his partner Tara Lipinski described to the “Today” show exactly what they packed for their trip to Sochi. The list includes:

They each packed four suitcases, included three the “size of Ford Focuses” for Weir and three the “size of Audi S4s” for Lipinski.

The pair combined to bring 22 pairs of shoes.

Weir packed four fur coats and he feels he held back because he knew the weather was going to be mild.

The pair also brought 10 pounds of jewelry, six pairs of leather pants, and nine high-end purses.

The pair began coordinating their outfits even before they arrived in Sochi and that continued once they were in Russia.

During a recent broadcast, Weir explained that he had a bit of a diva moment when he checked into his hotel, demanding that he and Lipinski be given adjoining rooms so that they could coordinate their outfits every morning.

The commentary of Weir and Lipinski have been a welcome addition to the figure skating events as they have added some fresh air to the broadcasts. But their outfits have been just as entertaining.

