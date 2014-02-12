NBC's Johnny Weir Is The Most Fashionable Man In Sochi

Former Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir is in Sochi working for NBC as a commentator.

He’s great on television. NBC uses Scott Hamilton as an analyst during the tape-delayed primetime broadcast, but Weir has been the one analysing the routines live when they air on NBC Sports Network.

While Weir is known for his outsized personality (he had a reality show once), his biggest strength as a broadcaster is his ability to concisely explain the intricacies of figure skating to a general audience.

In addition to his solid performance in the announcing both, he’s unquestionably the most fashionable man in Sochi.

He has really stepped his game up for the Olympics:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.