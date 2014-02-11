Olympic Bobsledder Who Had To Bust Down His Bathroom Door Gets Stuck In An Elevator

Sochi’s creaky infrastructure had been particularly unkind to American bobsledder Johnny Quinn.

Two days after getting locked in his bathroom in the Olympic Village and having to bash his door down, Quinn said he got stuck in an elevator on Monday.

He was with teammate Nick Cunningham and engineer David Cripps.

No one is going to believe this but we just got stuck in an elevator. Ask @BOBSLEDR and @Crippsee who were there… pic.twitter.com/Rwg57CBbUU

— Johnny Quinn (@JohnnyQuinnUSA) February 10, 2014

Now we’re stuck in the elevator! Can @JohnnyQuinnUSA get us out ? pic.twitter.com/sVbyksEXlc

— David Cripps (@Crippsee) February 10, 2014

It’s unclear where they were when the elevator got stuck. The vast majority of infrastructural problems we’ve seen have been at the media hotels — many of which are unfinished. But on Saturday a British bobsledder in the Olympic Village nearly stumbled into an empty elevator shaft:

Wowzers! @paulawalkerGB nearly didn’t have her brakewomen after walking out into this! pic.twitter.com/7AzRxRsioX

— Rebekah Wilson (@BexGBbobsleigh) February 8, 2014

Here’s the bathroom door Quinn bashed in on Saturday:

…With no phone to call for help, I used my bobsled push training to break out. #SochiJailBreak pic.twitter.com/apZRefgvCO

— Johnny Quinn (@JohnnyQuinnUSA) February 8, 2014

Hopefully Quinn’s luck will even out when he competes later in the Olympics.

