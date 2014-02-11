Olympic Bobsledder Who Had To Bust Down His Bathroom Door Gets Stuck In An Elevator

Tony Manfred

Sochi’s creaky infrastructure had been particularly unkind to American bobsledder Johnny Quinn.

Two days after getting locked in his bathroom in the Olympic Village and having to bash his door down, Quinn said he got stuck in an elevator on Monday.

He was with teammate Nick Cunningham and engineer David Cripps.

It’s unclear where they were when the elevator got stuck. The vast majority of infrastructural problems we’ve seen have been at the media hotels — many of which are unfinished. But on Saturday a British bobsledder in the Olympic Village nearly stumbled into an empty elevator shaft:

Here’s the bathroom door Quinn bashed in on Saturday:

Hopefully Quinn’s luck will even out when he competes later in the Olympics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.