Johnny Manziel's Draft Stock Is Soaring After His Incredible Pro Day

Johnny Manziel’s highly praised Pro Day performance is already helping his NFL Draft stock.

NFL Network’s Draft analyst Mike Mayock moved Manziel up to the No. 1 slot in his position rankings this week.

Manziel was No. 2 behind Louisville’s Teddy Bridgewater before his Pro Day.

“I think he’s a better thrower than either (Colin) Kaepernick or Russell Wilson were when they came out (of college),” Mayock said on NFL Network. “This was the most different evaluation I’ve ever done. At the end of it, you just trust your gut.”

Manziel had a great Pro Day. He completed 64 of his 66 passes, drawing praise from the 75 NFL personnel (representing 30 teams) in attendance.

As good as it was, not everyone was as swayed as Mayock. One former NFL GM called Pro Days a “waste of time,” and the QB-starved Cleveland Browns didn’t even bother showing up.

Manziel has been rising up draft boards long before his Pro Day. Back in October he was ranked 21st in our expert consensus list of top draft prospects. He rose to 14th in January. In our latest rankings he was 12th, hot on the heels of Bridgewater.

Three teams picking in the top five — the Texans, Browns, and Raiders — are in desperate need a QB.

