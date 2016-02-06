Agent cuts ties with Johnny Manziel and releases a sad statement about the quarterback's future

After Johnny Manziel’s latest incident, in which he allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend several times during a dispute, Manziel’s NFL future looks cloudy.

Perhaps the most damning evidence came on Friday morning, when his agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement, saying he’s parting ways with Manziel.

“It is deep regret that, after several personal and very emotional discussions with his family, his doctors, and my client himself, I have made the decision to terminate my professional relationship with Johnny Manziel,” Burkhardt’s statement began.

Burkhardt then added a sobering note about Manziel’s future — after a string of incidents off the field, Manziel’s future rests solely in his own hands, and nobody else can help him.

Here’s the entire statement:

Johnny Manziel’s agent has parted ways with him, as seen in this statement: pic.twitter.com/JKVEHOAeHm

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2016

Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman noted how big of a deal this is:

I don’t know if people understand how rare it is for an agent to dump a player. It almost never happens.

— mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 5, 2016

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Friday morning that Manziel has “destroyed his value around the league.”

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said it’s without question that Manziel is done in Cleveland:

The #Browns only regret is that they have to wait until March 9th to waive Manziel because they don’t have cap space left to do it now

— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 5, 2016

This comes after the Browns had released their most damning statement this week, essentially calling Manziel a distraction to the team.

There’s little doubt that Manziel is done with the Browns, and it seems as if he’ll have a hard time making it on an NFL roster next season.

NOW WATCH: The NFL is conducting an investigation of Peyton Manning over HGH allegations



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.