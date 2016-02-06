Agent cuts ties with Johnny Manziel and releases a sad statement about the quarterback's future

Scott Davis
After Johnny Manziel’s latest incident, in which he allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend several times during a dispute, Manziel’s NFL future looks cloudy.

Perhaps the most damning evidence came on Friday morning, when his agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement, saying he’s parting ways with Manziel.

“It is deep regret that, after several personal and very emotional discussions with his family, his doctors, and my client himself, I have made the decision to terminate my professional relationship with Johnny Manziel,” Burkhardt’s statement began.

Burkhardt then added a sobering note about Manziel’s future — after a string of incidents off the field, Manziel’s future rests solely in his own hands, and nobody else can help him.

Here’s the entire statement:

Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman noted how big of a deal this is:

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Friday morning that Manziel has “destroyed his value around the league.”

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said it’s without question that Manziel is done in Cleveland:

This comes after the Browns had released their most damning statement this week, essentially calling Manziel a distraction to the team.

There’s little doubt that Manziel is done with the Browns, and it seems as if he’ll have a hard time making it on an NFL roster next season. 

