Johnny Manziel deleted his Twitter account after offering Trump advice on using social media

Johnny Manziel dove head first into the world of social media again on Monday, but then quickly exited, seemingly permanently.

Manziel started by offering President Donald Trump some advice on how to use Twitter. Specifically, he seemingly lectured the president for reading his mentions.

“Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. S— will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate.”

Here is a screengrab of the Tweet, via MySanAntonio.

A short while later, Manziel ironically replied to a Tweet from the TexAgs account that mentioned Manziel’s advice for the president. Manziel noted that Trump responding to tweets is “is dumber than selling Super Bowl selfies,” a reference to a recent report that Manziel would charge $50 for selfies with fans at the Super Bowl.

Manziel later vehemently denied that he would be charging for selfies at the Super Bowl.

About an hour after that tweet, Johnny Football was gone, having deleted his account.

Manziel recently told ESPN that he is now sober and is hoping for another shot at the NFL. He last appeared in the NFL with the Browns during the 2015 season. He was cut after the season and has not been signed since.

