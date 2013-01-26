Johnny Manziel Made A Trick Shot Video That Is Hard To Believe

The guys that once made “The World’s Longest Basketball Shot” (seen at beginning of video below), are back with a special guest appearance by Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.In the video, Manziel makes a number of long-range “shots” with a football, including one from the top of the stadium through a basketball hoop on the field.



Of course, the sceptics will have a lot of questions. Are these shots real? Did they use tricks? How many takes does each shot take? How many trick shots failed and don’t even make the final cut?

Or maybe Johnny Football really is Superman. Here’s the video (via TheBigLead.com)…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

