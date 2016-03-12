Report: Johnny Manziel will be released by the Browns by the end of the day

In the latest instalment of the Johnny Manziel saga, the Cleveland Browns are now expected to release the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback by the end of Friday. Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland first reported the news.

Grossi’s new report of Manziel’s imminent release contradicts an Adam Schefter report from earlier in the week that said the Browns wouldn’t cut Manziel. Schefter’s report itself was a surprise, as numerous earlier reports in the offseason said definitively that Manziel would be cut on March 9, the day the new NFL year begins.

But Schefter’s report claimed that the Browns planned to hold onto Manziel in order to recoup bonus money when Manziel is likely reprimanded by the NFL. He is currently under investigation for an alleged incident of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend, which led his agent to cut ties and his family to tell the press that they were worried about his well-being.

As is often the case during the early days of the new NFL year, reports on Manziel’s future in Cleveland have been all over the place. Manziel almost assuredly will not play next season in a Cleveland uniform; the question isn’t if, but when the Browns will cut him.

Only after this happens will we be able to find out the answer to the more interesting question about Johnny Football: which team will take a chance on him.

