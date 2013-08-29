Johnny Manziel Reportedly Suspended For One Half Of One Game, Autograph Scandal Over

Johnny Manziel will be suspended for the first half of this Saturday’s Rice game, according to

Billy Liucci of TexAgsand confirmed by a bunch of other media outlets.

ESPN’s Brett McMurphy reports that the suspension “closes the book” on the Johnny Football autograph scandal, and that the NCAA is acknowledging that he never sold his autograph.

If the NCAA found that he accepted money for autographs, the penalty would have been longer.

According to Liucci, they could be punishing him under a secondary violation for allowing the use of his name for a commercial purpose.

It’s also possible that it’s an internal punishment from the school itself. We’ll have to wait for the official release.

Bottom line: It looks like Johnny Football is avoiding any major penalty.

