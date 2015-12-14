Johnny Manziel smashed a Microsoft Surface tablet against his head after throwing an interception

It has been a rough couple of seasons for both Johnny Manziel and the official tablet of the NFL, the Microsoft Surface. So it is fitting that the two shared a bad moment on Sunday.

Manziel tried one of his improvisational plays that made him famous in college, scrambling to his left and then throwing an ill-advised pass back across the field. Of course, this is the NFL, so the pass was intercepted.

Back on the sideline, Manziel took out his frustration on the Surface tablet as he looked back over the play.

This is at least the second tablet to be on the bad end of a quarterback’s frustrations this season. Earlier, Aaron Rodgers angrily threw a Surface tablet after throwing an interception of his own and realising he missed an open receiver in the end zone.

Microsoft paid the NFL $400 million to make the Surface the official tablet of the league and in the first two seasons it has had its share of problems. The biggest issue being that announcers keep referring to them as iPads, although they have gotten better after some mid-season coaching last year.

Meanwhile, Manziel is making his first start since being benched after video surfaced of him partying during the Browns’ bye week and reportedly lying to coach Mike Pettine about what had occurred.

Here is the interception.

NOW WATCH: 12 awesome facts about WWE superstar Brock Lesnar



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.