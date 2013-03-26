Johnny Manziel Shoved An Assistant Coach During A Scrimmage

There are not a lot of players in sports that can get away with shoving an assistant coach in anger. However, Johnny Manziel proved this weekend that Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks do fall into that category.



According to Brent Zwerneman of Chron.com, Manziel had just thrown his third interception during a spring scrimmage when he ended up a little too close to a graduate assistant on the sideline that was celebrating the defensive turnover.

Manziel, who was described as “irate” by Zwerneman, shoved the assistant. Other players and coaches quickly separated the two.

In the end, this is likely much ado about nothing. But many will be watching closely this year to see how the young superstar handles his newfound fame. And this is not a good start.

