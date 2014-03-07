CHART: Johnny Manziel Was Eerily Similar To Russell Wilson At The NFL Combine

It will be a while before we ever know if Johnny Manziel will be as good as Russell Wilson in the NFL. But when it comes to physical traits and abilities, they are nearly identical.

Below is a look at each player’s measurables from their performances at the NFL Combine (via MockDraftable.com). While both quarterbacks are short compared to other quarterbacks, they make up for it in other areas with Wilson slightly better in the 40-yard dash and jumps and Manziel better in the agility drills.

In addition to exceptional speed and agility, we can see that both players have arms that are longer and hands that are much bigger than we might expect from somebody of their heights. These are eyebrow-raising similarities that will make Manziel a very tempting pick early in the NFL draft.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.