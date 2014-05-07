Former NFL GMs Explain Why Johnny Manziel Is Such A Risky Draft Pick

Johnny Manziel is the most polarising player in this week’s NFL Draft and a lot of the focus has been on whether or not he will be a distraction off the field to whichever team drafts him.

But two former Super Bowl-winning general managers explain that there is plenty to worry about on the field that makes Johnny Football a risky draft pick.

Former Indianapolis Colts GM Bill Polian told ESPN radio that he didn’t think Manziel could stay healthy:

Polian went on to explain that not only does that mean Manziel is a risk but that a player like him requires the team to also invest heavily in a backup quarterback because he will almost certainly be needed to start games during the season.

Former Washington Redskins general manager and current NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly took it a step further, saying Manziel would scare him “to death” during another interview on ESPN Radio:

Casserly went on to note that there are also a “whole litany of questions” concerning off-the-field behaviour. However, he seemed less concerned about that, noting he would just sit Manziel down and make sure his first year was football only with no endorsements or other distractions.

Of course, it only takes one team in the first round to not be scared. But there are reasons to hesitate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.