Johnny Manziel entered rehab voluntarily for 'possible dependence on alcohol'

Reuters Johnny Manziel has entered an inpatient program for alcohol dependence.

On Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced that quarterback Johnny Manziel had entered a treatment facility on the Wednesday before the Super Bowl.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Manziel entered the program voluntarily after admitting to his family and to the Browns that he needed help and he is being treated for “possible dependence on alcohol.”

Manziel’s off-field partying ways have been well-documented, and many of the stories involve alcohol. The most recent came when Manziel failed to show up at the Browns’ facilities for an injury treatment and team security found him at home hungover, with one ESPN source describing him as “drunk off his a–.”

On at least two occasions, the 22-year-old Heisman Trophy winner has spent the night in jail with alcohol playing a factor.

In high school, Manziel spent the night in jail after a store clerk smelled alcohol on his breath, according to the New York Times. This came after Manziel’s father had struck a deal with his son to abstain from alcohol in exchange for a new car. In another incident at Texas A&M, Manziel spent the night in jail after his involvement in a bar fight. According to the police report, Manziel was too intoxicated to answer questions from the police.

However, by the end of Manziel’s rocky rookie season, which included just two ugly starts, his tone seemed to have changed, saying he needed to stop “looking like a jackass” and to be accountable for his actions.

It is unclear how long Manziel will be at the inpatient treatment facility. According to the report, a typical treatment starts at 28-30 days but can take up two or three times longer.

