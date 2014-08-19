Johnny Manziel Appeared To Give The Redskins The Middle Finger During Preseason Game

Johnny Manziel appeared to give the Washington Redskins bench the middle finger following a play during their Monday Night Football preseason game.

It is unclear what precipitated the move, but it does seem clear that the move was directed at the Redskins bench. It happened after a play in which Manziel was running towards the Redskins bench and threw an incomplete pass.

Following the game, Manziel was asked about the incident and in part blamed himself. “I get words exchanged with me throughout the entirety of the game, every game, week after week,” said Manziel. “I should have been smarter. It’s a Monday Night Football game. I mean the cameras were probably solidly on me, so I just need to be smarter about that.”

