The Look On Johnny Manziel's Face When He Found Out ESPN Caught Him Flipping Off The Redskins Was Priceless

The reaction to Johnny Manziel giving the Washington Redskins’ bench the middle finger during Monday night’s preseason game has been refreshingly subdued.Redskins defensive end Brian Orakpocalled it “hilarious,”telling ESPN, “We were messing with him a little bit, just saying this ain’t college and stuff like that. We were having a little fun. Manziel flipped us off. It was something funny. We were all laughing on the sidelines.”

Browns coach Mike Pettine called it “disappointing,” but said it wouldn’t play a part in who wins the quarterback job.

The reaction among fans on Twitters is near-universal glee that Johnny Football gets to do Johnny Football things in the NFL now. Joe Theismann seems to be the only person who had an issue with it.

But Manziel has been famous long enough to know how these sorts of controversies work. So when he was informed by team PR person Rob McBurnett that ESPN caught him flipping the bird during the fourth quarter, he was visibly distressed at the thought of answering middle finger questions for seven-straight days.

“Ughhhhh,” seems to be the sentiment here. Here’s the Vine from SB Nation’s Brendan Porath:





Manziel said he shouldn’t have done it, telling Cleveland.com, “I just need to let it slide off my back and go to the next play,” he said. “I felt like I did a good job of holding my composure throughout the night and you have a lapse of judgment and slip up.”

