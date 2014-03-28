Johnny Manziel Had The Perfect Answer When Asked Why He Is Doing His Pro Day Workout In Pads

Johnny Manziel will workout for NFL scouts today during Texas A&M’s “Pro Day” and he will add a twist not usually seen at these workouts.

Manziel will wear pads and a helmet.

NFL Draft expert Matt Miller of Bleacher Report said he does not recall a quarterback ever wearing a helmet and pads during a Pro Day workout.

But when asked why he was wearing pads by Gil Brandt of NFL.com, Manziel had the perfect answer.

“Isn’t the game played with them on?” Manziel said.

The Pro Day workouts are often criticised for being useless because they have quarterbacks make scripted throws without simulating game conditions. Manziel and his camp are taking at least one step to correct that.

The answer is also very Johnny Manziel. Here he is doing something a little different, people are questioning it, and to him it is just football.

