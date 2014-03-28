The NFL World Was Blown Away By Johnny Manziel's Pro Day

Johnny Manziel held his Pro Day at Texas A&M on Thursday.

He threw 66 passes of varying type and distance to unguarded receivers while a bevy of NFL scouts and executives watched.

There were 75 NFL personnel in attendance. They were blown away by what they saw.

According to NFL.com, Johnny Football completed 64 of his 66 passes.

“His deep balls: great touch, great trajectory,” said NFL Network’s Kurt Warner. “If I looked at the starting quarterback in the National Football League, 20 of the starting quarterbacks can’t do those things.”

Mike Mayock, NFL Network’s top draft analyst, agreed.

“The one thing that I take away today — outside of arms strength and progressions and technical football — and this might be the most important takeaway for me is I think the kid loves competition,” he said.

Manziel is one of three quarterbacks vying to become the top QB in the 2014 NFL Draft. Blake Bortles of UCF has climbed up draft boards in recent months, while Louisville’s Teddy Bridgewater, who was once considered the best offensive prospect in the draft, has faded a bit.

Some more reactions from around the football world:











Johnathan Football just put on an absolute clinic at his Pro Day. Apparently all of those “experts” are wrong about him…again. #1stPick

— Kliff Kingsbury (@TTUKingsbury) March 27, 2014

With all the caveats needed applied here about pro days, Manziel has been really impressive today.

— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 27, 2014

IMO, @JManziel2 is best “point guard” in this “basketball on grass” era of football to date. Only needs 1 team to shape offence around him.

— Phil Savage (@SeniorBowlPhil) March 27, 2014

Man, Manziel really looks on point with his dropbacks from under center.

— Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) March 27, 2014

Jon Gruden: “Steve Young is who I see when I watch Johnny Manziel’s tape. Lot of common ground: size, speed, playmaking ability and upside.”

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2014

Manziel was considered an early 1st-round pick before his Pro Day, and today should help even more.

